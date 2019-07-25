Summit County seniors earn scholarships to CMC

Angelita Buller, left, and Kathy Flores

Courtesy photos

FRISCO — Two Summit County high school seniors were among 14 recipients of the Alpine Bank Latino/Hispanic Scholars scholarship award for Colorado Mountain College, according to a news release.

Angelita Buller, a recent graduate of Snowy Peaks High School in Frisco, will be studying photography. Kathy Flores, who graduated from Summit High School this spring, wants to study to become a kindergarten teacher.

To be considered, students must be of Latino/Hispanic descent, classify as an in-district student, have at least a 2.5 GPA and demonstrate financial need, among other criteria.

The two-year scholarship of $2,200 annually helps to cover the cost of tuition, fees and books. The Alpine Bank scholarship program began in 1996 and has financed more than 210 scholarships.