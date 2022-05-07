Update: ‘We don’t consider this a wildfire,’ US Forest service says of Keystone blaze

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons name.

7:30 p.m.

Adam Bianchi, district ranger with the Dillon Ranger District, said the U.S. Forest Service is not concerned that the fire on the backside of Keystone Resort will spread beyond a 39-acre controlled burn area adjacent to Ruby Lift.

The Forest Service burned 1,500 piles on Wednesday and Thursday, prior to Saturday’s blaze, which is surrounded by snow, and Bianchi said reignitions like the one around 3 p.m. are “somewhat expected” and controllable.

“We don’t consider this a wildfire,” Bianchi said.

There are currently 20 to 25 acres burning, which includes a mix of smoldering and 1- to 2-foot-tall flames, he added.

There are fire engines on scene to cool down parts of the burn, and the Forest Service will continue to monitor the fire over the next couple of days, with rangers stationed there through the night Saturday and into Sunday until they determine it to be safe to let smolder.

Rain is expected tonight around 10 p.m. according to National Weather Service reports.

4 p.m.

A reported wildfire on the backside of Keystone prompted the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to issue a warning on Twitter and Facebook Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

A wildfire has been reported on the back side of Keystone, in the area of where a controlled burn took place yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service is enroute.#SummitCountyColorado pic.twitter.com/1NR3UTMBjq — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) May 7, 2022

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said no structures are currently threatened by the blaze, which is located where a controlled burn took place Friday, May 7.

Fitzsimons said the winds reignited the fire from the prescribed fires over the past week. The fire is currently contained to a few bundles of wood within the 15-acre prescribed burn area, which contains stacks of wood ready to burn, FitzSimons said around 4 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service is enroute, officials said in a Facebook post Saturday at 3:36 p.m.

Summit Fire & EMS, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Department are all on scene as of 4 p.m.