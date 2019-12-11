Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks for help catching vandal who shot out car windows near Frisco

At least one house window and 12 car windows were damaged Tuesday, Dec. 12, by what is believed to be a BB gun, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

FRISCO — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in catching the vandal responsible for shooting out a number of car windows near Frisco.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood in unincorporated Summit County, between Frisco Elementary School and the County Commons, on numerous reports of property damage.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at least one house window and 12 car windows were damaged by what is believed to be a BB gun. While no injuries have been reported, the damage is already estimated to exceed $6,000. The damage also doesn’t appear to be contained to the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood, with other reports coming in from other areas around Frisco.

Virginia Hammock, who lives on the other side of town from Bill’s Ranch at the corner of Forest Drive and Alpine Drive, said her car window shattered at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“I went outside to go pick up my son,” Hammock said. “I opened the back hatch, and when I closed it, the window just shattered. I was at home most of the day, so I think it probably happened around 4 o’clock.”

For victims, the senseless act of destruction couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“I mean, it’s terrible,” Hammock continued. “It’s Christmastime, and I have a son. Now I’m struggling to figure out what to do, replace the windshield or buy Christmas presents. It’s pretty terrible.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, most of the damage likely was done between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m. One victim reported seeing a black car that could be involved, though no other suspect information has been determined.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents for information on a vandal responsible for shooting a number of car and home windows near Frisco.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Most victims said they saw nothing at all.

“I came home from working, and there were two cop cars outside the house looking at our cars,” said Cam Carlson, a resident of the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood, who said both his and his mother’s cars had broken windows. “They didn’t have much more information other than that six or seven other people had been victimized, as well. We’re still a little shell shocked.”

While numerous people were victimized, it also appears that the crimes were restrained to the destruction of the windows and that nothing was stolen from the vehicles.

“I’m a fly-fishing guide,” Carlson said. “I probably had about four grand worth of stuff that wasn’t taken. … I’m not sure we’ve ever had anything this crazy before. It’s just shocking that someone is going around causing this much damage.”

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incidents and is asking anyone with information about the crimes to reach out immediately.

“We are seeking the community’s assistance in solving this senseless criminal episode,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “Somewhere, someone is talking about being involved. Also, should residents have any household video surveillance systems that might have caught this occurrence, our detectives would like to see the footage.”

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact Detective Sgt. Rob Pearce at 970-423-8925 or robert.pearce@summitcountyco.gov. Individuals with information also can call the Summit County Communications Center nonemergency line at 970-668-8600.