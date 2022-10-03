Summit County Sheriff’s Office collaborates with the Pink Patch Project to raise breast cancer awareness

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is wearing pink patches this month to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Deputies at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will wear pink patches during October to support breast cancer awareness. Pink patches will also be available to the public for a suggested donation of $15.

Donations from the patches will go toward local care and patients’ needs through the Breast Cancer Fund at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Those interested in donating can visit the Sheriff’s Office at 501 North Park Ave. in Breckenridge or mail their donation to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, attention Pick Patch Project at P.O Box 210, Breckenridge, Colorado, 80424.

Across the country, public safety agencies will collaborate in October for the Pink Patch Project, which aims to increase public awareness and funding toward breast cancer research and treatments.