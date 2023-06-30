Summit County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to enforce safety on Dillon Reservoir (with video)

Dillon Recreation Area Ranger Erin Sirek patrols the Dillon Reservoir on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Paddleboarders, kayakers and a few sailboats cruised across the surface of the Dillon Reservoir on Thursday, June 29, as Erin Sirek sped across the water in the Summit County Sheriff’s Office new 23-foot Life Proof boat.

With sun shining headed into the 4th of July weekend, Sirek, a ranger for the Dillon Recreation Area, patrolled the waters with one thing in mind: safety. Occasionally, she lifted a pair of binoculars to peer out at paddlers to ensure they had life jackets.

“That’s just something we take very seriously out here — is folks’ safety,” Sirek said. “The majority of drownings — I can’t say all because there is no absolute — but a significant majority of drownings could have been prevented from a life jacket.”

Last year, more people died on Colorado waters than ever before, with 36 water recreation deaths statewide, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Dillon Reservoir accounted for three of those deaths, putting it among the deadliest waterways in Colorado.

All three of those local deaths shared one characteristic — none of the recreationalists were wearing a life jacket, also known as Personal Flotation Devices or PFDs. And while the number of deaths at the Dillon Reservoir is marginal compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who are estimated to visit it each year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have both stressed safety on the water this summer.

“What’s remarkable about the reservoir this year is it’s full,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “It’s going to attract a lot of people. Our weather is going to attract a lot of people and probably the most important thing you can remember on the lake is PFDs.”

Under Colorado law, anyone under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times while anyone over 13 must have a life jacket with the proper size and fit on the vessel with them. Life jackets must be Coast Guard Certified, and inflatable life jackets must be worn to count. All vessels, including kayaks and paddleboards, are also required to have a sound producing device, like a whistle on board.

A buoy, sometimes referred to jokingly as a “life jacket minon,” reminds boaters and paddlers on June 29, 2023, that life jackets are required on the Dillon Reservoir. The Sheriff’s Office offers free loaner life jackets at the Pine Cover Ranger Station and the day use area at the Frisco Peninsula. Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

There is a $100 fine for not following rules related to life jackets, Sirek said, and several people have already been cited this year. While state law holds that life jackets only need to be on the vessel in some cases, it is always best to wear it, especially on the Dillon Reservoir, where the water temperatures are frigid and weather can be unpredictable, she added.

“One thing we see a lot is people out here underestimate the power of mother nature and overestimate their abilities,” Sirek said. “So, I kind of associate life jackets with helmets. You don’t keep your helmet clipped to your belt when you’re riding your bike and put it on when you’re about to crash. You leave it on because you never know when you’re going to need it.”

The reservoir is so cold that swimming is not allowed unless noted by signage.

As she cruised, Sirek showed off the capabilities of the new patrol boat. Compared to the previous boat, the Life Proof has increased mobility and speed on the water, can “turn on a dime” and perhaps most importantly has ladders at both bow and stern as well as cutouts on either side to more easily pull people who have fallen in the water on board, she said.

At 9,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains, wind and thunderstorms can seemingly come out of nowhere from over the mountains, Sirek said, so boaters and paddlers should check the forecast before heading out and throughout the day. Recreationalist should also bring layers as well as the 10 essentials in case of sudden changes in weather.

“Be prepared for anything. Even though the day might start out sunny and calm, it’s likely not going to end that way,” she said.

The water in the reservoir is icy cold, which is part of the reason why swimming is not allowed. On Thursday, the water surface temperature stood at 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and that’s just the top six inches, Sirek said.

Falling into water that cold causes a shock-like reaction where most people’s automatic bodily response will be to inhale sharply, she added, so someone who is not wearing a life jacket is likely to breathe in water, increasing their chances of drowning.

Moreover, someone who has fallen into the cold water and tries to swim will find the energy sapped quickly from their limbs due to the cold, Sirek said. While someone in a life jacket could float for almost three hours without hypothermia setting in, without a life jacket they would likely have only minutes until the cold overwhelms the muscles they’re using to stay afloat, she said.

Dillon Reservoir Recreation Area Ranger Erin Sirek on June 29, 2023, points to a shallow section of the waterbody just yards away from where the sonar on her boat indicates a depth of more than 60 feet. Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

This summer, the rangers that patrol the Dillon Reservoir will also be enforcing rules related to boating under the influence, which also apply to watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards, Sirek said. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The Dillon Reservoir is managed by the interagency Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee, with public safety falling to the Sheriff’s Office, through which the rangers are employed.

More information about Colorado’s boating rules and regulations can be found on the Parks and Wildlife website . Regulations specific to the Dillon Reservoir may be more restrictive and can be found on the Summit County government website .

Overall, Sheriff FitzSimons said, the message this summer is “have fun and recreate safely.”

“After all,” he said, “Summit County is Colorado’s playground.”