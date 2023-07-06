Summit County Sheriff’s Office recovers vehicle reported as stolen from Nebraska in Keystone

In June the Summit County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from another state in Keystone.

Summit County deputies responded to a parking lot near a hotel around 1 a.m. on June 23 for a report of domestic violence, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement filed in court.

There, law enforcement personnel located a 24-year-old woman alone in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan who told deputies she was traveling from Nebraska in the vehicle with a 31-year-old man, the court document states.

Dispatch confirmed the Chrysler minivan was reported stolen in Nebraska on June 11, according to the probable cause statement. The vehicle had fictitious license plates taken from another vehicle about a week earlier in the northeastern Colorado town of Crook, the court document states.

Law enforcement personnel later located the man walking near Swan Mountain Road, according to the probable cause statement. Deputies reported they arrested both the man and the woman, who each face a charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree under $20,000, a Class 5 felony, among other charges.