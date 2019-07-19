Summit County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Breckenridge man

John Scott Still, of Breckenridge, was last seen Wednesday morning.

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and community members are searching for John Scott Still, a 53-year-old Breckenridge resident who was reported missing from the Peak 7 neighborhood Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a missing person’s report at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday but were unable to locate Still during a search of the area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Still’s spouse, Cory Baker, told the Summit Daily News that Still was last seen leaving the Rocky Mountain Underground bar in Breckenridge at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. Baker also noted that the last known location from his phone was near the Red Trail Ranch area by Peak 7, near his residence.

Still is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes and was wearing a plaid short-sleeve, button down shirt, hiking shoes and tan hiking shorts.

Representatives with the sheriff’s office said detectives are following multiple leads and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of Still’s whereabouts should contact detective Scott Wagner at 970-423-8913 or scott.wagner@summitcountyco.gov. Alternatively, individuals can contact the Summit County Communications Center nonemergency phone number at 970-668-8600.