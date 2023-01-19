Summit County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on puppies abandoned in Silverthorne as part of animal cruelty, neglect investigation

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division is requesting information related to an animal cruelty and neglect investigation.

On Jan. 3, two puppies — possibly American Bulldogs — were abandoned around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 220 Summit Place in Silverthorne, the Sheriff’s Office said in a notice circulated online. The puppies were about 12-weeks old.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division put out this Request for Information on Jan. 12, 2023.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division/Courtesy photo

Video footage related to the incident shows what appears to be a tan or light colored Lexus GX, with the model year estimated to be between 2005 and 2009, according to the Animal Control Division. An unidentified male was seen exiting the vehicle, the notice states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-668-4192 or email Animal Control Supervisor Daniel Ettinger at daniel.ettinger@summitcountyco.gov .