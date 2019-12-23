Summit County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in finding armed robbery suspect

FRISCO — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the man responsible for an armed robbery Sunday morning at Keystone Ski Resort.

At about 6 a.m. Dec. 22, deputies responded to a welfare check for a man who was screaming at the Slopeside Condominiums on Keystone Road in the Mountain House area of the resort. Once on scene, deputies contacted the man, who told them he’d been robbed at gunpoint earlier that morning.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was unfamiliar with the area and stopped to ask the suspect for directions. The suspect then led the victim to an exterior common area, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s phone and wallet while threatening to shoot him. The suspect was last seen running east on a sidewalk toward River Run. The victim was responding to a match on a dating app, and officials believe he might have been coaxed to the area by the suspect.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Dillon and Silverthorne police departments searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a 35-year-old while male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing brown pants, brown boots, a long black jacket and a ski mask.

“We are seeking the community’s assistance in solving this armed robbery,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a news release. “We are looking to speak to anyone that may have either seen someone acting suspicious or matching the suspect’s description loitering around the Mountain House area in Keystone early Sunday morning. The victim in the case was responding to a dating app and may have been lured to the area by the suspect. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a similar crime please contact our detectives immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Sgt. Rob Pearce at 970-423-8925 or robert.pearce@summitcountyco.gov. Individuals also can reach out to Summit County Communications by calling the nonemergency line at 970-668-8600.