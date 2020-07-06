Summit County Sheriff’s Office sees high number of calls over holiday weekend

A firework explodes in Dillon on July 4.

Courtesy Christina Seifert Photography

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office saw unusually high activity over the Fourth of July holiday, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said Monday.

“It was really busy with firework complaints,” he said. “We were running all over the county.”

While violators of the county’s firework ban were issued tickets, no arrests were made, FitzSimons said. He compared the experience of responding to firework calls to “chasing ghosts.”

“You’re always behind the call,” he said. “By the time you get there, it disappears.”

This year, organized firework shows were canceled to prevent crowds from gathering and spreading the novel coronavirus. FitzSimons said the lack of an organized event combined with a lot of visitors could be the reason for increased activity.

“I think it was a perfect storm for them to get out and celebrate the Fourth of July,” he said.

FitzSimons said officers were busy responding to calls unrelated to fireworks, as well, many of which had to do with parking at trailheads and the Dillon Reservoir.