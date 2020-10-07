Summit County Sheriff’s Office switches to pink patches in support of breast cancer awareness

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is wearing pink patches this month to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will again be wearing pink patches on their uniforms this month to support breast cancer awareness.

Deputies will be wearing the patches as part of the Pink Patch Project, a collaborative effort between law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the country meant to bring attention and raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

“It is so important to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons wrote in an email. “Breast cancer has personally affected my own family. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (besides skin cancer), and the second most common cause of cancer death in women. That is why I am so proud to honor the women in my family and my community by participating in the Pink Patch Project and respectfully displaying the pink patch on our uniforms throughout October.”

Community members can help support the cause by swinging by the Sheriff’s Office, 501 N. Park Ave. in Breckenridge, to pick up their own patches and contribute to the office’s group donation to the program.