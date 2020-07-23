Summit County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after string of car break-ins

DILLON — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is urging community members to be vigilant after several unlocked vehicles were broken into recently.

On Wednesday, July 22, vehicles in the Summit Cove neighborhood were broken into and one unlocked vehicle was reported stolen from the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to remember that criminal activity is often based on opportunity. Community members are being asked to report any suspicious behavior to 911 and to continue taking precautions.

Residents always should lock vehicles and remove any valuable belongings stored inside. The Sheriff’s Office is also recommending that individuals not leave car keys inside the vehicle, which can make thefts easier.

Aside from cars, people also should lock their homes and secure any items stored outside. Any businesses that are closed should remove merchandise that can be seen through doors and windows, if possible.

Community members are being asked to report unfamiliar vehicles and people roaming neighborhoods and parking lots during the late evening and early morning hours by calling police dispatch at 970-668-8600.

Anyone with information about the Wednesday thefts should contact Detective Scott Wagner at 970-423-8913 or scott.wager@summitcountyco.gov.