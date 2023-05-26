Summit County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams involving callers impersonating law enforcement officers

A Summit County Sheriff's Office vehicle is parked in Dillon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of ongoing fraud schemes where callers are impersonating local law enforcement officers to solicit money over the phone.

Fraud schemes like this occur throughout the year, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said, but there has been a recent trend of scammers impersonating local law enforcement officers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“In the past 24 hours (the scams) have reared their ugly head, and I’m just afraid with the holiday weekend people could fall victim to it,” FitzSimons said.

Some of the schemes have included an individual impersonating Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matthew Goldstein, though these scams often evolve to include other local law enforcement officers or agencies, FitzSimons said.

“What the public needs to know is that no one from law enforcement or the courts will ever call you about a warrant, and, further, they will never ask you to pay in gift cards,” FitzSimons said. “These are fraudulent calls. Please do not give these people money.”

At least one victim has lost $1,000 to recent scams, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone or threaten to arrest someone if they do not send funds right away, FitzSimons said. Residents should never give money to anyone they do not know — no matter what they say, according to FitzSimons.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should call their local law enforcement agency. The Summit County non-emergency dispatch line is 970-668-8600.