Summit County Sheriff’s Office wears pink patches to raise money for breast cancer

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is wearing pink patches this month to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

FRISCO — Deputies at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office are wearing pink patches on their uniforms this month to support breast cancer awareness.

As part of the Pink Patch Project — a collaborative effort among hundreds of public safety agencies throughout the nation — the deputies will be sporting the patches to raise funds for the fight against the disease and spark conversations to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment.

“Breast cancer has personally affected my own family,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (aside from skin cancer), and the second most common cause of cancer death in women. Therefore, it is so important to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.”

The Sheriff’s Office pink patches will be available to the public for a suggested donation of $15. Donations will go toward supporting local care and patients’ needs through the Breast Cancer Fund at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. Those interested in getting a patch can visit the Sheriff’s Office or mail a check or money order made payable to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to the attention of Erin Opsahl at P.O. Box 210, Breckenridge, CO 80424.