Summit County Shooting Range opens to law enforcement; Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place

The pistol range at the Summit County Shooting Range in Keystone is pictured Oct. 25, 2019.

Photo by Deepan Dutta / Summit Daily archives

KEYSTONE — The Summit County Shooting Range has reopened for law enforcement training activities but will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The range has been fully closed since Aug. 14, when county commissioners enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions in the area. But local law enforcement now will be able to make use of the facility for training purposes.

“Our law enforcement agencies need to have access to the range for regular firearms training activities,” County Manager Scott Vargo said in a news release. “We’re comfortable that the associated fire risk is very low, because these trainings take place in a controlled manner with adequate supervision and public safety personnel present at all times.”

Firearms training will be limited to local law enforcement officers and the Colorado Mountain College Law Enforcement Training Academy, and the range will be open from 8-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays to limit noise impacts to surrounding residential neighborhoods.

Of note, the ongoing range closure isn’t expected to impede the county’s sound study, meant to identify potential mitigation measures that could reduce the range’s noise impacts to neighboring residential areas. The contracted acoustical consultant will be working with local law enforcement agencies during shooting activity to assess noise levels and exposure from firearms typically used at the range.

Officials also are confident the shooting range can open in this limited capacity with minimal impact on fire danger.

“With the cooler overnight temperatures and subsequent higher humidity levels … our level of risk for rapid fire growth during this (morning) time period is reduced,” Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said in the release.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place throughout Summit County despite the recent snow and low temperatures. An extended period of warm, dry weather is expected to return by the end of the week, according to weather forecasts. And the fall season can bring periods of heightened fire potential with low humidity and gusty winds, even as nights grow longer and temperatures continue to cool.

During Stage 2 fire restrictions, all campfires, backyard fires and fireworks are strictly prohibited, and all of Summit County’s law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the prohibitions. Through an intergovernmental agreement, the towns of Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne have all joined the county in enacting Stage 2 fire restrictions.

For more information about current fire restrictions and wildfire prevention, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/wildfire.