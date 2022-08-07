Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range.
In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant must meet certain criteria, including having a project that has “substantive public benefit” and having an environmental stewardship plan.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife directs a portion of its Pittman-Robertson excise tax funding to the shooting range program, and additional funding is provided through annual voluntary registration fees on specialty hunting and fishing license plates.
