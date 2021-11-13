Summit County ski and snowboarders named to US Ski & Snowboard Teams ahead of Olympic qualifying events

Dillon resident and Longmont native Chase Blackwell hoists a fist in the air after landing his run through the Buttermilk Ski Area superpipe at the 2021 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup 2022 Winter Olympic qualifying event in Aspen.

Mike Dawsy/US Snowboard Team

The US Ski & Snowboarding team has been decided for the 2021-22 competition season as the team continues to prepare for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics qualifying events.

Six athletes will represent Summit County among the individuals selected for the team.

Chase Blackwell and Taylor Gold, who both train and live in Summit County, have been been named for the U.S. professional snowboarding team in the halfpipe competition. Both Blackwell and Gold will be joined by four-time Olympian Shaun White as they all compete to punch their ticket to Beijing.

In the slopestyle and big air disciplines, Summit local and gold medalist Red Gerard was selected alongside Chris Corning — who also calls Silverthorne his home.

Two Summit athletes will join the U.S. Ski Team ranks.

Jay Riccomini, who is originally from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, but trains with Team Summit, will be a part of the freeski slopestyle and big air rookie team.

Camden Palmquist of Team Summit will join the U.S. Alpine Ski Development team for the 2021-2022 season.

Copper Mountain is set to host two Olympic qualifying events: the Toyota Grand Prix on Dec. 8-11 and the Winter Dew Tour Dec. 16-19.

Both events, which are free to the public, will give winter sport fans the chance to see the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team up close and personal as they compete to be named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team.

A full list of athletes who were named to the US Ski & Snowboard team can be found on the US Ski & Snowboard website, USSkiAndSnowboard.org.