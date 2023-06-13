Summit County ski areas see strong season despite lagging behind regional ski resorts in snowfall totals

A skier launches off a group of rocks while competing in a freeride competition at Copper Mountain Resort. Like other Summit County ski areas, Copper saw steady visitation throughout the winter season due to consistent snow, events and other festivities.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Though the frosty Summit County summer mornings can sometimes be reminiscent of the middle of winter, the clear, wide patches of grass and dirt on the slopes indicate that the 2022-23 ski and ride season has officially come to a close.

According to data presented at Colorado Ski Country USA’s 60th annual meeting on Thursday, June 8, visits at its 21 member ski resorts increased by nearly 8% over last year’s total, and Colorado Ski Country USA is projecting a new statewide record for skier visits of 14.8 million.

Copper Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are all members of Colorado Ski Country USA and saw strong visitation numbers throughout the 2022-23 winter season.

“Copper saw strong visitation numbers all season long” Copper Mountain Resort senior communications manager Loryn Roberson said. “It was a good year with consistent snowfall and a high enthusiasm for skiing and riding.”

Similar to Copper, Loveland reported that the ski area saw steady visitation throughout the course of the season and ended up with its third busiest season in its history.

According to previous reporting by the Summit Daily News, A-Basin saw a rise of 9% in visitation from last season, but guest visits continue to remain significantly lower than when the ski area was on the Epic Pass.

Along with Copper, A-Basin and Loveland, Vail Resorts’ Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort also saw increased visitation throughout the winter season.

In a press release for Vail Resorts’ fiscal third quarter results, Vail Resorts chief executive officer Kirsten Lynch noted that Vail Resorts owned ski areas saw “strong growth in visitation and spending versus the prior year.”

Vail Resorts also saw a 6% increase in pass product sales and revenue net product sales above prior year record levels.

Keystone elaborated by saying that the steady visitation to the ski resort throughout the season offered a refreshing return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down ski areas across the country in 2020.

“In many ways, the 2022-23 ski season felt like a refreshing return to normal for our teams and guests,” Keystone communications manager Maxwell Winter said. “Strong visitation, paired with strong staffing across our departments, made for an exciting atmosphere and experience across our three peaks.”

A skier glides into a stash of powder while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort during the 2022-23 season. Breckenridge saw the most snowfall among Summit County area ski resorts with a total of 339 inches. Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Snowfall at ski resorts

One reason, Summit County ski areas had successful seasons in terms of visitation is because of the consistent amount of snowfall throughout the season. Summit County had plentiful storms all winter long that refreshed the slopes with at least a few inches — but often failed to produce consistent powder days.

Breckenridge saw the most snowfall in Summit County throughout the 2022-23 season followed by Copper. Breckenridge saw a total of 339 inches, and Copper saw 318 inches of snow.

With an opening day of Nov. 9, Breckenridge was open for a total of 194 days, and Copper opened on Nov. 14 for a season total of 174 days.

Over 186 days, Loveland saw 283 inches of snow for the third most snowfall among Summit area ski resorts, and A-Basin followed with 260 inches of snow.

A-Basin once again earned the honor of being open longer than any other ski resort in Summit County. The ski area opened for the season on Oct. 23 and did not close its doors until Sunday, June 4 for a total of 224 days of skiing and riding.

Keystone saw the least amount of snow among Summit area ski areas, with a total of 236 inches of snow over its 171 days of winter operations.

According to OnTheSnow.com, all five Summit County area ski areas were above last seasons’ total snowfall with many even surpassing their average yearly snowfall.

The only two resorts that fell below the average in Summit County were A-Basin and Loveland. A-Basin missed the average by 18 inches while Loveland missed the average by 43 inches.

Despite seeing below average snowfall at Loveland, the ski resort was still happy with how the mountain skied throughout the season and the number of people who visited the mountain.

“Despite the below-average snowfall, the mountain was skiing great all season long and visitation was strong,” Loveland Ski Area marketing and communications director John Sellers said.

Two snowboarders make fresh tracks in the snow during the 2022-23 winter season at Keystone Resort. Katie Young/Keystone Resort

When compared to other nearby ski resorts — like Vail Mountain and Steamboat Springs — Summit County-area ski resorts waned significantly in terms of snowfall. Vail Mountain reported 357 inches during its season, and Steamboat Springs had its second snowiest season on record with 448-inches of snow .

Special events and anniversaries helped to make up for the lack of steady powder days, resulting in increased traffic to Summit area ski resorts.

Throughout Copper’s 50th anniversary season, the ski resort hosted ski and snowboard World Cup competitions, festivals and unique events.

“The 2022-23 ski season was outstanding,” Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman said. “We were excited to welcome back so many guests that have been increasing their ski days at Copper Mountain. I can’t say enough about the quality of our team. They made our 50th season one to remember.”

The “world’s largest mountaintop snow fort” at Keystone, the newly upgraded Rip’s Ride at Breckenridge, Loveland’s snowcat tours and A-Basin’s beach day were all crowd favorites that brought droves of guests to the ski areas throughout the winter season.

With Copper beginning summer operations on Friday, June 9, A-Basin, Keystone and Breckenridge are in the final stages of preparing for the start of their summer seasons.

Keystone and A-Basin will open for the summer on Friday, June 23, and Breckenirdge will open on June 30.

“The 2022-23 winter season was one to remember, jam-packed with activity, powder days and all-around good vibes,” Breckenridge Ski Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jody Churich said. “Overall, there’s so much to celebrate after a season like this, and now we’re focused on taking all this energy from the winter and rolling it into the summer.”

