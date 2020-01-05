Summit County ski areas wrapping up snowmaking work for the season

Snowmaking in October at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

DILLON — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth announced in his blog Friday, Jan. 3, that snowmaking operations had ended for the season. He wrote that it was an average snowmaking season in terms of water use.

A-Basin’s water rights allow the ski area to pull from the North Fork of the Snake River through Dec. 31. After that, snowmakers can pull only from their snowmaking reservoir, which Henceroth wrote was “virtually empty” on New Year’s Day.

Keystone Resort spokesperson Loryn Roberson wrote in a text message Saturday that Breckenridge Ski Resort also was done making snow for the season and that Keystone still had a couple of days left.

Copper Mountain Resort officials did not respond to a request for information.

Ending snowmaking operations in early January is typical for many Colorado ski resorts.