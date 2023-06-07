Summit County snowboarders nominated to 2023-24 US national team

Dillon's Chase Blackwell awaits his score after completing a run during the first day of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on Dec. 14. Blackwell was recently nominated to the U.S. men's snowboard halfpipe team for the 2023-24 season.

Mike Dawsy / U.S. Snowboard Team

On Tuesday afternoon U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its roster of 54 athletes who have been nominated to represent the U.S. snowboard team in halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and snowboardcross for the 2023-24 winter season.

Among the hoard of talented riders on the list, seven call Summit County home. Leading the men’s snowboard halfpipe team will be Dillon’s Chase Blackwell. Last season, Blackwell had perhaps one of his best seasons of his career with placing well at world cup competitions and making the U.S. men’s halfpipe world championship team.

Blackwell will try to fill the shoes of Summit County resident and Steamboat Springs product Taylor Gold, who was not nominated to the team despite having a great 2022-23 competition season. Blackwell will join fellow American halfpipe riders Chase Josey, Joey Okesson and Telluride’s Lucas Foster.

On the U.S. snowboard halfpipe women’s rookie team, Summit Action Sports rider and Steamboat Springs resident Rochelle “Rocke” Weinberg will make her debut on the team.

Weinberg, 14, is the youngest nominee by over two years and placed third in her debut International Ski and Snowboard Federation competition last season. Weinberg continued her success throughout the course of the season. She was able to place third overall in the Nor-Am Cup and third in a Europa Cup event in Austria.

Summit Actions Sports rider Rochelle “Rocke” Weinberg grabs her board while exiting the halfpipe in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. The 14-year-old Steamboat Springs resident was recently named to the U.S. women’s halfpipe rookie team. Joseph Roby/Courtesy photo

Three Silverthorne riders made the men’s snowboard slopestyle and big air pro team: Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Jake Canter.

The trio have been mainstays for men’s slopestyle and big air riding over the last several years and will look to continue their success next winter.

Canter and Corning had standout 2022-23 seasons with both athletes traveling to Georgia for the 2023 World Snowboarding Championships. Corning, 23, ended up nabbing a bronze medal in the slopestyle competition and Canter, 19, placed 11th.

Two Summit County locals made it on the men’s and women’s snowboard slopestyle and big air rookie teams. Kaitlyn Adams and Fynn Bullock-Womble both joined the rookie team last season and will be members of the team again for the upcoming winter season.