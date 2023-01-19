Summit County soccer coaches honored at national convention

Miriam Hickey, left, Jotwan Daniels and Jay Engeln pose for a photo at the United Soccer Coaches national convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Jan. 11-Jan. 15.

Jay Engeln/Courtesy photo

Three Summit County soccer coaches were honored and recognized from Wednesday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at the United Soccer Coaches national convention in Philadelphia.

Summit High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jotwan Daniel was awarded the Jay and Priscilla Engeln Scholarship by the United Soccer Coaches Foundation for his work with the Summit High School soccer programs over the last few years.

The scholarship provided funding for Daniels to attend the national convention in Philadelphia and attend coaching education clinic sessions.

Daniels coached the boys soccer team to a 13-4-2 record and a trip to the 4A state soccer semifinals this past fall. The success of the team earned him Western Slope League Coach of the Year honors.

Summit’s High Country Soccer Association received a grant from the United States Coaches Foundation after High Country Soccer Association director Miriam Hickey applied for the grant.

The grant will provide funding for a United Soccer Coaches National Academy staff coach to come to Summit County and provide a coaching clinic for local soccer coaches.

Lastly, Silverthorne’s Jay Engeln was honored by the United Soccer Coaches Foundation as the recipient of the William Holleman Award for Meritorious Service.

Engeln is a retired Colorado high school soccer coach and member of the Colorado College Athletic Hall of Fame. His teams dominated the Colorado high school soccer scene during the 1980s. Engeln’s teams won two state championships, four Metro league titles and four district championships.

Engeln has been named Colorado state Coach of the Year on two occasions and was named the Metro League Coach of the Year on four separate occasions.

One of Engeln’s proudest accomplishments is organizing and coaching the first high school girls soccer team in Colorado. The movement helped to get girls high soccer sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association.