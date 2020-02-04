Summit County students accepted to colleges, named to academic lists, earn scholarships and degrees

2 Summit County students nominated to service academies

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse has nominated two Summit County residents to service academies, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

Thomas Francis of Frisco has been nominated to U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and Jacob Mallory of Breckenridge has been nominated to U.S. Naval Academy. The two join 21 others who were nominated from the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Attending a service academy requires a nomination from a member of Congress, with the exception of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Summit County students named to dean’s, president’s lists at respective schools

Micah Pierce Coleman of Frisco was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.

Audrey May Buller of Breckenridge has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.85-4.0 gpa to be listed.

Hunter Drake of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. To qualify, full-times students must maintain at least a 3.30 gpa.

Summit County students earn scholarships

Summit High School student Breanna Roach has been awarded the $33,000 per year President’s Scholarship at Pacific Lutheran University. Roach was one of 103 students selected for the scholarship, which is based on academic achievement, service and leadership as well as the potential to effect positive change and leadership in the academic and co-curricular life at the university.

Daniel Gonzalez of Dillon has been accepted to Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, for the fall 2020 semester.Gonzalez was awarded the Promise Scholarship, which is awarded based upon academic credentials, of $6,000 per year for four years.

Summit County students earn college degrees