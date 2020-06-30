Summit County students earn degrees, academic honors
The following Summit County students graduated from their respective colleges in spring 2020:
- Mikaela Matthews Wilson, a 2009 graduate of Summit High School, former Team Summit standout and nine-year veteran of the U.S. Ski Team graduated summa cum laude from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and minors in nutrition and psychology. She has been certified as an exercise physiologist by the American College of Sports Medicine and recently accepted a position as the head moguls coach with Park City Ski & Snowboard Team.
- Megan Rose of Silverthorne earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Quinnipiac University in Hamden Connecticut.
The following Summit County students earned academic honors from their respective colleges in spring 2020:
- Elliot Benson and Misael Molina of Breckenridge, Samuel Hull and Holly Minor of Dillon and Brianna Clarke of Silverthorne were named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. To be named to the list, students must earn a combined GPA of a 3.75 or higher.
- Audrey Buller of Breckenridge was named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. To be named to the list, students must earn a GPA of a 3.85 or higher.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Education