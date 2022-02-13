Summit County students make fall 2021 dean’s lists at universities

Eight Summit County students made dean’s lists after the fall 2021 semester of college.

Julia Carolyn White of Dillon and Sarah Honey Burke of Silverthorne made the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. White is a senior at the university studying animal sciences. She had to achieve at least a 3.75 GPA to be included on the list.

Burke, also a senior, is studying communications and Spanish. She had to make at least a 3.7 GPA to be added to the list.

Julia Reddell of Dillon made the dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Reddell is a junior majoring in illustration at the university, where a 3.5 GPA is required for the dean’s list.

Five Summit County students made the dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The students had to earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The students include Mary Wilcox, Meaghan Flannagan and Morrison Donovan from Dillon and Nash Lafrankie and Dan Mcgonagle of Breckenridge.

Wilcox is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies. Flannagan is majoring in modern dance and chemistry, and Donovan is studying health, society and policy. Lafrankie is studying graphic design, and Mcgonagle’s major is finance.