Summit County students participate in Read with a Donkey program
BRECKENRIDGE — For the second year in a row, Summit County students participated in the Read with a Donkey program hosted by the Far View Horse Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Fairplay.
Throughout the summer, kids spent afternoons reading with a donkey rescue named Paquita. The students would take Paquita on walks, groom her, and, most importantly, read books with her at the Breckenridge Equestrian Center.
Breckenridge Grand Vacations helped fund the program through a grant that allowed Paquita to be housed at the equestrian center.
