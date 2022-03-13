Summit County students receive academic honors
Summit County students recently received academic honors at colleges and universities across the country.
Taeler McCrerey of Frisco graduated from South Dakota State University in the fall semester. McCrerey earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the university’s college of nursing.
Nicole Walz of Breckenridge was named to the fall 2021 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Walz is a business major and had to earn a minimum 3.7 GPA, with no grader lower than a C to be named to the dean’s list.
Alexis Vaille of Dillon was named to the fall 2021 dean’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming. Vaille had to earn a 3.25 GPA or higher to be named on the honor roll.
Julia Whinston of Silverthorne was named an honors student at the University of Maine. Whinston studies philosophy and theater at the university.
