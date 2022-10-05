Summit County Suicide Coalition to host meeting
The Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host its monthly meeting on Oct. 12.
The group, which meets every second Wednesday of the month, will meet at Summit County Community and Senior Center at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. The meeting will last from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, reach out to Heather Gard at hgard99@gmail.com or Amanda Merriman at merralou@gmail.com. Those interested can also join the coalition’s Facebook group.
Health
