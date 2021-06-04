Summit County summer reading program launches Monday
After going virtual last summer, the Summit County Library is bringing back its summer reading program in a mix of virtual and in-person, outdoor events. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and includes animal-based activities, reading challenges and prizes starting Monday, June 7.
Local organizations including the Summit County Animal Shelter and Summit Lost Pet Rescue as well as performers like Denise Gard and her border collies and magician Ann Lincoln and her bunny are part of the library’s lineup. Partners also include Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Denver Downtown Aquarium.
The chances of winning prizes increase with the more books read. Some prizes are certificates and passes for the Frisco Adventure Park, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Aerial Adventure Park, Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and more.
Other programs this summer are outdoor storytimes for preschoolers on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and junior STEAM programs on Wednesdays. For adults, there is a Thursday night lecture series, music on the south branch’s reading deck and various Saturday morning activities.
Books can be logged at SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.