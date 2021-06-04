Summit County summer reading program launches Monday

The Summit County Library’s summer reading program for 2020, called “Tails and Tales,” is animal-themed. The program starts Monday, June 7.

Photo from Summit County Library

After going virtual last summer, the Summit County Library is bringing back its summer reading program in a mix of virtual and in-person, outdoor events. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and includes animal-based activities, reading challenges and prizes starting Monday, June 7.

Local organizations including the Summit County Animal Shelter and Summit Lost Pet Rescue as well as performers like Denise Gard and her border collies and magician Ann Lincoln and her bunny are part of the library’s lineup. Partners also include Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Denver Downtown Aquarium.

The chances of winning prizes increase with the more books read. Some prizes are certificates and passes for the Frisco Adventure Park, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Aerial Adventure Park, Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and more.

Other programs this summer are outdoor storytimes for preschoolers on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and junior STEAM programs on Wednesdays. For adults, there is a Thursday night lecture series, music on the south branch’s reading deck and various Saturday morning activities.

Books can be logged at SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org.