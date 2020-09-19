Summit County surpasses 2010 census response rate

Summit County has surpassed its 2010 census self-response rate, according to the 2020 census website.

Summit County’s self-response rate is now at 27.9%. In 2010, the county’s self-response rate was 27.8%, according to a U.S. Census Bureau map.

Summit County has a traditionally low response rate to the census because of the number of second-home owners who live in the area. When the number of second-home owners is taken into account, the actual 2010 response rate was 72%.

With a response rate of 45.6%, Silverthorne has the leading response rate in the county. Breckenridge has the lowest self-response rate, with 19.5%, according to the map.