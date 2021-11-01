Summit County tallies over 4,000 votes ahead of Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day, and ballots have to be in by 7 p.m. to be counted.

As of Friday, Oct. 29, 4,156 ballots had been counted, according to Kathleen Neel, Summit County clerk and recorder. Of the counted ballots, 1,431 were turned in by voters who are registered as Democrats, 926 are registered as Republicans and 21 are registered as libertarians. The majority of voters, 1,767, are unaffiliated. Other voters are registered as American constitution, approval voting, green and unity party affiliates.

In total, there are 22,000 active, registered voters in Summit County.

On Monday morning, Neel said the ballots turned in over the weekend were being processed.

Tuesday is the last day to vote, and ballots must be in possession of the Summit County clerk and recorder or in a drop box by 7 p.m. for votes to count. Summit County residents can cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Summit County Library south branch, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge

Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

Summit County Community and Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place, Frisco

Masks are required for in-person voting.

Signed ballots can be dropped off at polling centers or at drop boxes at the following locations:

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County Library north branch, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Library main location, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Voter registration is allowed at polling centers on Election Day.

Visit SummitDaily.com/election for a voters’ guide and election night coverage.