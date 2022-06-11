Summit County Teen Center to be open 3 days a week for summer 2022
Starting Tuesday, June 14 the Summit County Teen Center, also known as The Drop, will be open three days a week this summer. All kids from as young as rising sixth graders to 12th grade are welcome on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco.
According to a news release, the center is designed to be a safe space for teens to come and interact with peers and youth development professionals with activities and more.
All youth must have a signed waiver on file before attending the Teen Center. The center requires a minimum of four youth signed up for the facility to open for the day.
For more information, including the parent handbook, waiver and sign-up link, visit: SummitCountyCo.gov/1046/Teen-Center.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.