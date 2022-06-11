Summit County Teen Center to be open 3 days a week for summer 2022

Starting Tuesday, June 14 the Summit County Teen Center, also known as The Drop, will be open three days a week this summer. All kids from as young as rising sixth graders to 12th grade are welcome on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco.

According to a news release, the center is designed to be a safe space for teens to come and interact with peers and youth development professionals with activities and more.

All youth must have a signed waiver on file before attending the Teen Center. The center requires a minimum of four youth signed up for the facility to open for the day.

For more information, including the parent handbook, waiver and sign-up link, visit: SummitCountyCo.gov/1046/Teen-Center .

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.