Summit County ‘tightens’ public health order to prohibit shopping for nonexempt items, allow locals to remain in short-term housing

Pictured on Tuesday, March 17, various signs around Summit County, like the one at Frisco Cuts Barbershop, describe modifications to service to help the community remain safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak and comply with state health guidelines.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit County on Tuesday amended its public health order to tighten “restrictions to avoid overcrowding and accidental social gathering.”

The updates are outlined below:

Exempt businesses

Businesses that carry exempt items — including groceries, medications, pet food and hardware, for example — cannot sell prohibited items at their stores.

“For example, Walmart and Target carry groceries, pet food, prescription medications, OTC medications and cleaning supplies, but they must cordon off clothing, furniture, toys, etc.,” according to an email from Summit County spokeswoman Julie Sutor.

The restriction was tightened in an effort to “avoid crowding and unnecessary social contacts,” she wrote.

Short-term housing

The county has ordered all lodging businesses — including hotels, motels, timeshares and short-term rentals — to be closed by noon Thursday, but county officials are clarifying that locals do not need to vacate if they live in housing that is considered a short-term rental.

“We are making accommodations for local workers living in housing that would otherwise fall under the short-term lodging category,” Sutor wrote.

Anyone whose housing situation is “unstable” should call Summit County Public Health at 970-668-9161 “so they can let us know their circumstances, and we can help them find housing,” Sutor wrote.