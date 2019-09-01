Summit County to be named Age Friendly Community by AARP

A town hall to introduce Summit County as an AARP Age Friendly Community is from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Summit County Community & Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

Speakers at the event include AARP state director Bob Murphy, Eagle County healthy aging supervisor Carly Rietmann and Alpine Area on Aging director Erin Fisher. The speakers will discuss the eight domains of Age Friendly Communities and how residents can age well with community planning. For more information, call 970-668-2940 or email seniors@summitcountyco.gov.