Summit County to begin improvements on Swan Mountain recpath

Swan Mountain Road recpath improvements map

Courtesy Summit County

FRISCO — Summit County will begin work this week on improvements to the Swan Mountain Road recpath, according to a news release. The projects, which will take place at both ends of Swan Mountain Road, include enhanced shoulders, pathway widening, pavement markings, signage, and bike and pedestrian crossings.

“These locations where the recpath shares the roadway have typically been areas of concern for cyclists,” resource specialist Jason Lederer said in the release. “The planned improvements will look similar to the red-painted, at-grade segment of pathway along Dillon Dam Road.”

Work will start on the west end of Swan Mountain Road near Colorado Highway 9 before moving to the east end near Cove Boulevard. The projects are expected to take about two weeks to complete.

For more information, call the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060 or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/openspace.