Summit County to celebrate Bike to Work Day on Wednesday
Summit County government is inviting the community to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 23.
The event is an annual celebration to support physical activity for all levels and abilities of cyclists. Community members are encouraged to travel by bike wherever they’re headed — be it work, errands, to drop kids at day care or just for fun.
Participants who ditch the car in favor of a bicycle can find free breakfast and activities all around the county. Cyclists are welcome to stop by any of the six aid stations from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for a light breakfast, bike tuneup, bike bingo and coloring contest:
- Breckenridge: Blue River Plaza
- Dillon: Dillon Amphitheater
- Frisco: Historic Park, County Commons
- Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion patio
- Summit Cove: Swan Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 6
For the most up-to-date information, including pit stop locations, route map, resources, public health guidance and more, visit Facebook.com/PANTSSummitCtyCo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.