Summit County to celebrate Bike to Work Day on Wednesday

A racer rides singletrack at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area at the Frisco Roundup, the first Summit Mountain Challenge race of the summer earlier this month in Frisco.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

Summit County government is inviting the community to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 23.

The event is an annual celebration to support physical activity for all levels and abilities of cyclists. Community members are encouraged to travel by bike wherever they’re headed — be it work, errands, to drop kids at day care or just for fun.

Participants who ditch the car in favor of a bicycle can find free breakfast and activities all around the county. Cyclists are welcome to stop by any of the six aid stations from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for a light breakfast, bike tuneup, bike bingo and coloring contest:

Breckenridge: Blue River Plaza

Dillon: Dillon Amphitheater

Frisco: Historic Park, County Commons

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion patio

Summit Cove: Swan Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 6

For the most up-to-date information, including pit stop locations, route map, resources, public health guidance and more, visit Facebook.com/PANTSSummitCtyCo .