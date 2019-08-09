Summit County to conduct capacity analysis for Dillon Reservoir recreation area, recpath

A cyclist bikes the Dillon Reservoir recpath in May 2018 in Frisco. The county is conducting a capacity analysis of the reservoir recreation area and recreation path system.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Summit County and the Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee are conducting a capacity analysis of Dillon Reservoir Recreation Area and the Summit County Recreational Pathway System, two of the most popular and widely used recreational amenities in Summit County.

The results of the analysis will be used to help guide future decisions about event permitting, facility improvements, policies and management.

The recreation committee and Summit County have contracted with Frisco-based planning consultant SE Group to conduct the analysis. SE Group will survey recreational users, observe events and conduct user counts. An online public survey is available through early September on the Summit County open space and trails website at SummitCountyCO.gov/openspace.

Popular recreation activities within the reservoir recreation area include motorized and nonmotorized boating, open water and ice fishing, cycling, snow-kiting, hiking, running, walking and Nordic skiing.

The county’s recpath system circumnavigates Dillon Reservoir, with four spokes connecting to Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail Pass and Silverthorne. Summit County manages more than 38 miles of these paved pathways, with an additional 17 miles maintained by Keystone Resort and the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne.

For more information, contact the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060 or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/openspace.