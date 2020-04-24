Summit County to give 3,000 hospital gowns to nearby Clear Creek County

Physician’s assistant Stephanie Kuenn puts on a protective medical gown at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County is doing what it can to help its neighbor to the east amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, gave Emergency Management Director Brian Bovaird the thumbs-up at Wednesday’s meeting to provide as many as 3,000 federally supplied hospital gowns to Clear Creek County.

Assistant County Manager Sarah Vaine said Clear Creek had an urgent need for surgical gowns and that Summit had 9,000 total in reserve.

“As we’ve seen, our neighbors to the west are coming to our rescue,” Vaine said. “We’d like to be able to do the same for Clear Creek if we can.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bovaird said the gifting of 3,000 gowns to Clear Creek, leaving Summit with 6,000, would not leave the county “dry” in terms of supply and need. He added that the county received the gowns as part of a shipment from the strategic national stockpile.

“In the grand scheme of community and neighbors helping neighbors, they are entitled to that equipment as much as we are,” Bovaird said. “And they certainly have a demonstrated need right now.”