Summit County to host 3rd flu shot drive-thru clinic
Summit County is hosting a third flu shot drive-thru clinic Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The drive will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the county’s Transit Center at the County Commons. Summit County nurses will administer the vaccine while patients stay in their cars.
The vaccines are offered free of charge to those who don’t have insurance that already covers it. To make an appointment, visit SummitCountyCo.gov and click on “flu shot clinics.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User