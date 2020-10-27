Summit County to host 3rd flu shot drive-thru clinic

Summit County is hosting a third flu shot drive-thru clinic Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The drive will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the county’s Transit Center at the County Commons. Summit County nurses will administer the vaccine while patients stay in their cars.

The vaccines are offered free of charge to those who don’t have insurance that already covers it. To make an appointment, visit SummitCountyCo.gov and click on “flu shot clinics.”