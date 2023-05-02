Summit County to host community event on child care needs, resources May 10

A camper takes advantage of free time by creating art at the Breckenridge Mountain Camp in Breckenridge on Feb. 17, 2022. Summit County government officials will host a community event on May 10, 2023, aimed at educating residents about child care resources.

Summit County government officials will host a community event on Wednesday, May 10, to address the county’s child care shortage and provide resources for families.

The event, part of the county’s ongoing County 101 educational series, will be hosted from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Summit County Community & Senior Center, located at 83 Nancys Place in Frisco.

The previous County 101 event, hosted in February, discussed strategies for solving the affordable housing crisis. Like housing, child care remains a high-cost and low-supply option for county families. Around 600 children are currently on a waitlist for child care, and while two new facilities that are set to open by the end of this year could bring 140 new slots, the need remains high.

The event will be hosted by county Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence and will feature presentations by local child care providers as well as staff members from Early Childhood Options, Summit School District and Summit County government.

Speakers will discuss day care centers, tuition assistance programs, school district preschool options, alternative child care options and county initiatives. Additionally, discussion topics will touch on concerns about day care waitlists, registration processes, staff retention and the impact of the child care shortage on preschool and elementary school capacities.

Dinner and snacks will be provided. More information can be found at SummitCountyCO.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1000 .