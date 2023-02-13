Summit County to host discussion on the ‘missing middle’ of affordable housing during Feb. 27 event

A house in the process of being built at Summit Blue by Summit Home Construction is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Local and state officials are planning to gather Feb. 27 for a discussion on the impacts of housing unaffordability on middle-income earners.

Carolanne Powers/Courtesy photo

The next installment of Summit County government’s educational series of community meetings, County 101, will tackle the “missing middle” of affordable housing with an “expert panel discussion on housing challenges, strategies and solutions for middle-income Coloradans,” according to a press release .

The free event, titled “Housing the Missing Middle,” will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the Summit County Senior and Community Center located at 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. A light lunch will be provided.

According to the press release, middle-income earners usually make between 80% and 140% of the area median income. Because of this, they may not qualify for affordable housing programs but also don’t have a high enough income to rent or buy market-rate homes.

“If we’re going to lead the way with local solutions, we can’t ignore middle-income earners in this state,” Commissioner Tamara Pogue said in a statement. “Summit County is ground zero for the housing crisis, but it is where innovation and collaboration has proven successful.”

According to the press release, panelists will include representatives from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, the Colorado Department of Housing, officials from the administration of Gov. Jared Polis as well as Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz. More information can be found on Summit County’s website at SummitCountyCO.gov .