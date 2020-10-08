Summit County to host flu shot clinic Saturday
The first of Summit County’s two community flu vaccine clinics will be Saturday, Oct. 10.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the county will be administering flu shots at the Summit County Bus Barn at the County Commons off Peak One Drive in Frisco. People can schedule an appointment to get their shot by visiting the county’s flu vaccination webpage or by calling 970-668-9161.
The clinic is free for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Others should bring their insurance card.
The second flu vaccination clinic will take place Oct. 21 at the bus barn.
People with symptoms of the novel coronavirus — fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste or smell — should not schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, according to the county webpage.
