Summit County to host seat check event as part of Child Safety Week

As part of Child Safety Week, which takes place from Sept. 20-26, Summit County officials will be checking child seats for safety Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Summit County Child Passenger Safety Coalition is hosting the event, which will allow for parents to have certified child passenger safety technicians check their child passenger restraint system.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Rainbow Drive. Parents can make an appointment with a technician at Bit.ly/3mx6R3E.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask at the event. People who are experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus should not sign up for the event, according to the release.

