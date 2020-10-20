Summit County to host second flu shot drive thru Wednesday, Oct. 21
People looking to get a free flu shot will be able to do so at Summit County’s second flu shot drive thru event Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Nurses will be administering flu shots from 2-6 p.m. at the county’s bus barn near the County Commons in Frisco. The vaccinations are free to those who do not have health insurance.
To schedule an appointment for a flu shot, visit the county’s flu vaccination page at SummitCountyco.gov/1389/flu-vaccination and click “book now.” Appointments can be scheduled up to 10 minutes ahead of time. Masks are required, and pets are not permitted in vehicles.
Anyone with questions can call 970-668-9161.
