Summit County to host summer activities fair

Summit County families can learn about summer programs through the Summit County Youth and Family Services’ Youth Summer Activities fair Wednesday, March 30.

The fair, which will be virtual, includes information about programs available to youth in pre-kindergarten through age 12, such as arts, science, play and adventure camps.

Each program will present a two-minute video about registration dates, steps to sign up and available scholarships.

The fair will take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday via a Zoom link, which can be accessed by visiting SummitCountyCo.gov . Spanish translation will be available during the fair.