Summit County to host transit open house | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County to host transit open house

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

Summit County is hosting a virtual open house to inform the public about the future of the Summit Stage system.

The open house, which will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, will include a presentation of the county’s Short Range Transit Plan, a five-year road map for transit in Summit County.

The plan includes review and analysis of current services and potential revisions for the future, aimed at addressing trends in population growth and travel patterns, according to a news release.

People who wish to attend the meeting should click on the Zoom link when the meeting starts.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more