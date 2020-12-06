Summit County to host transit open house
Summit County is hosting a virtual open house to inform the public about the future of the Summit Stage system.
The open house, which will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, will include a presentation of the county’s Short Range Transit Plan, a five-year road map for transit in Summit County.
The plan includes review and analysis of current services and potential revisions for the future, aimed at addressing trends in population growth and travel patterns, according to a news release.
People who wish to attend the meeting should click on the Zoom link when the meeting starts.
