Summit County to host volunteer fair on June 14

In celebration of the creation of an age-friendly livable community plan , the Summit County Livable Community Volunteer and Care Fair will be held on June 14 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. The plan was curated for the past two years by residents of Summit County through input sessions and advisory committees.

From 4-7 p.m., representatives from Summit County organizations that require volunteers, or that “provide care services, resources or information for community members of all ages” will gather. Community members of all ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities and community resources. There will also be activities, food, door prizes and “go bags” for up to 150 people, says a release from the county .