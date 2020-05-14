Summit County to join statewide day of remembrance for those who died of coronavirus

Summit County will join a number of other counties and towns for Colorado’s COVID-19 day of remembrance Friday, May 15, according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

Coloradans can participate at 7 p.m. Friday by wearing facial coverings or masks for a minute of silence. The state Capitol, along with other government buildings across Colorado, will turn their lights red at 7 p.m.

Police officers and fire fighters will be turning their lights on for the full minute. Other buildings and businesses across the state are encouraged to turn their lights red, as well.

Two people have died with the virus in Summit County, and more than 1,000 have died statewide. The county reported its first fatality April 11. A man in his 60s tested positive for the virus after his death. The coroner’s office later determined that the virus was a contributing, but not the primary, cause of death for the man who died of a diabetic ketoacidosis event.

On April 26, the county reported a fatality of an 89-year-old man who had the virus listed as the primary cause of death.

The event coincides with Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will honor by lowering flags to half-staff.