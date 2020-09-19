Summit County to mail ballots during week of Oct. 12

Summit County will mail 2020 election ballots over the week of Oct. 12.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Elections Office will send mail ballots to every registered voter over the week of Oct. 12, according to a news release.

People can register to vote and update their mailing address by visiting GoColoradoVote.gov. To register, either fill out the online form or print a paper form and mail it to the Summit County Clerk & Recorder.

Voters can return their ballots by mailing it through the U.S. Postal Service or by dropping it of in a drop box at one of the following locations:

Dillon Town Hall on Lake Dillon Drive in Dillon

Frisco Town Hall on Main Street in Frisco

Summit County Library, north branch location in Silverthorne

Summit County Library, north branch location at the Summit County Commons in Frisco

Summit County Courthouse on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge

The drop boxes will be open from Oct. 12 through 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, which is Election Day. Voters who have not mailed their ballots by Oct. 26 are encouraged to use a drop box to ensure their vote will be received in time, according to the release.

In-person early voting will also be available at the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center and the Summit County Library south branch location in Breckenridge. Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 3. On Halloween early in-person voting will be available from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the release.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, in-person voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion and at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in addition to the south branch library and the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Center. ‘