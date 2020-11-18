Summit County to move to level red on COVID-19 dial Sunday

Summit County officially will move to the level red phase of response to the novel coronavirus Sunday, Nov. 22, according to a tweet from Summit County government.

There has been some confusion as to when the county would officially move into the new level, which prohibits gatherings of any kind and indoor dining at restaurants. In a news release Tuesday, state officials said the county would be moving into level red Friday, Nov. 20.

However, the Summit County Board of Health said it would ask the state to extend that date to Sunday to help local businesses and the county prepare for the change.

“We’re trying to push for Sunday at 5 p.m. so folks have some time to prepare for this,” County Manager Scott Vargo said at a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, before the final decision to move on Sunday was made. “And, of course, so we have some time to adjust the public health order that’s coming from the state as well.”

The county will release its own public health order in the coming days. In that order, the county is looking at implementing further restrictions on short-term rentals and ski areas, Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said at the meeting Tuesday. However, those discussions are still taking place.

Read more about what level read means: https://www.summitdaily.com/news/summit-county-to-move-to-level-red-on-covid-19-dial-as-soon-as-friday/