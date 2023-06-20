Summit County to opt into state affordable housing fund program approved by Colorado voters last year. How will it help?

Housing developments in the Wildernest area are pictured on Jan. 2, 2020. Summit County officials are poised to opt into a new state funding programs for affordable housing projects following the passage of Proposition 123 in November 2022.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Summit County officials signaled they would opt in to an affordable housing fund program approved by Colorado voters last year. But despite an unprecedented influx of state funds, the caveats that come with it could complicate how the money is used.

Proposition 123 is set to bring nearly $300 million annually across the state for housing projects aimed at lowering costs for homebuyers, renters and those experiencing homelessness.

During a June 20 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, Housing Director Jason Dietz focused on several prongs of the funding plan that he said would most benefit the county.

In particular, Dietz highlighted a new program that provides equity financing for low- and middle-income multifamily rental units up to 90% of the area median income. That equates to $69,840 for one person and $115,470 for a family of four, according to 2023 figures.

“Within resort areas there is a process for petitioning the (area median incomes) to be higher,” Dietz said. “If 90% doesn’t work then — based off the housing needs assessment, based off a bunch of different factors — … it could be bumped up to higher.”

Officials have raised concerns about tying affordable housing projects to median income in the High Country, where figures are generally much higher than the Front Range and Denver metro region.

And the imperfect nature of how the federal government collects median income data for its yearly figures adds to that unease.

“We’re feeling we could move into a project that’s a three-year project despite incremental increases in (area median income) during the project timeline?” said Commissioner Josh Blanchard.

Commissioner Tamara Pogue said while changes in median income have historically been incremental, this year saw a drastic increase, particularly for a family of four.

Federal figures released last month show a 28.5% increase in median income for a family of four in Summit County, rising to $128,300 from $99,800 in 2022.

Another part of the equity program would also allow tenants who’ve lived in the property for a year or more to access any excess revenue from the project. Dietz said while he likes the concept, he’s also unsure how feasible it would be to implement.

“It could be tricky,” Dietz said. “Looking at projects that we have done in the 90% (area median income) range … in order to make it work we have to actually carry the debts over for multiple years. There is no profit.”

Because of the lower rent being charged, Dietz said it typically takes between nine and 15 years for debts to be paid off on a project, after which it may begin to generate positive revenue.

Another program made available through the state funds is a land banking strategy that would allow local governments to acquire and preserve land for affordable housing, so long as the developments are rentals aimed at 60% or below the median income.

Other funding projects include a homeownership program that provides assistance for down payments for first-time homebuyers making 120% or less of the median income; rental assistance, housing vouchers and eviction defense assistance to prevent homelessness; and increased support to local government planning departments, which process land-use, permitting and zoning applications.

While some programs will be more helpful than others in Summit County, Dietz said he doesn’t see a downside to opting in to the funding. To do so, the county will need to commit to increasing its affordable housing stock by at least 3% each year for the next three years. That would equal 57 units over the next three years, according to Dietz.